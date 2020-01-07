CPSO to host AARP Safe Driving Class

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver course. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility, located at 1123 Forum Drive in Shreveport.
The four-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. All payments should be made at the time of the class.
Make cashier’s check or money order payable to AARP or pay in cash with the exact amount.
To register, contact Deputy Vickie Johnson in Community Programs at 318-681-0870.
