Carolina Panthers hire Matt Rhule as head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAFB) - Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule has been hired to be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Rhule becomes the fifth coach in franchise history, replacing Ron Rivera who was fired on Dec. 3, 2019, after nine seasons.
Rivera was quickly hired on Jan. 1 by the Washington Redskins.
Rhule leading the Baylor Bears to an 11-3 season in 2019 after the team went 1-11 just two years prior. No. 7 Baylor lost the Allstate Sugar Bowl 26-14 to No. 5 Georgia on Jan. 1.
He is the first head coach to be hired under the ownership of David Tepper.
The Panthers finished the 2019 regular season 5-11, losing their final game 42-10 to NFC South division rivals New Orleans Saints.
The team’s last playoff appearance was a 31-26 loss to the Saints on Jan. 7, 2018, in the Wild Card round.
The Panthers lost Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos on Feb. 7, 2016.
The Panthers have the seventh pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.