Bullet-riddled sedan found in Super 1 parking lot

By Curtis Heyen | January 6, 2020 at 11:58 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 11:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating how a bullet-riddled car wound up in a shopping center parking lot.

Officers were summoned to a parking lot on the south side of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Zeke Drive and Camilla Drive at 10:29 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s where they found a sedan with what appeared to be several bullet holes on the passenger side of the front windshield.

A man was in a car on Summers Street near Dowdell Street when someone fired at the car, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Summers at Dowdell is about a little more than three miles southwest of the parking lot where the bullet-riddled car was found.

“He drove away and ended up over at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and called authorities,” Hines explained.

The man had received a minor bullet graze wound to one of his arms and was not taken to the hospital, the police spokesman added.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect, Hines said.

