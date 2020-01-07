Bullet-riddled sedan found in Super 1 parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating how a bullet-riddled car wound up in a shopping center parking lot.
Officers were summoned to a parking lot on the south side of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Zeke Drive and Camilla Drive at 10:29 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s where they found a sedan with what appeared to be several bullet holes on the passenger side of the front windshield.
A man was in a car on Summers Street near Dowdell Street when someone fired at the car, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Summers at Dowdell is about a little more than three miles southwest of the parking lot where the bullet-riddled car was found.
“He drove away and ended up over at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and called authorities,” Hines explained.
The man had received a minor bullet graze wound to one of his arms and was not taken to the hospital, the police spokesman added.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect, Hines said.
