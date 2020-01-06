What were those mysterious lights in the evening sky?

(KSLA) — KSLA News 12 received calls and messages from a number of people inquiring about what they saw Sunday evening.
“What the heck is flying & has bling lights in the sky?” asked KSLA News 12 viewer Melissa Causey, who said they flew over her house off Caplis Sligo Road in southern Bossier Parish.
She and others caught videos and photos of what they saw.
“Lots of people in my Facebook feed seeing these flashing lights over the ArkLaTex and speculating,” KSLA News 12 viewer Ashleigh Benson wrote.
She said she was in the Webster Parish city of Minden and facing northeast when she saw the lights headed southwest about 6 p.m.
About 40 minutes later, KSLA News 12 viewer Cheryl Hipp said she and her daughter saw eight to 10 red and white flashing lights in a formation over the treetops just east of the DeSoto Parish town of Logansport.
That’s about 60 miles to the southwest of Minden.
Whatever the lights belong to was moving fast and did not sound like an airplane, Hipp said.
“It was a buzz, a rumbling almost like a helicopter but a little different.”
A spokesman for the National Weather Service office at Shreveport Regional Airport said they received a couple calls about lights being seen to the south. “We went outside and did not see anything.”
The Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received no reports of lights in the sky.
