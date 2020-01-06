Two-alarm fire devastates row of businesses in Downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire tore through at least five businesses in downtown Longview Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded around 3:07 a.m. to the blaze in the 100 block of South Center Street, in the downtown area.
Right now, fire officials tell us the area is closed off to traffic and asking everyone to avoid the area.
City of Longview fire marshal Kevin May says the building was about 75 percent involved when crews arrived.
The fire quickly spread to the neighboring units forcing them to call in additional trucks for assistance, according to investigators.
Fire officials say it took dozens of firefighters from multiple engines to get the blaze under control.
Pig Trail Inn, Desert Tanning Company, Guys and Gals Hair Salon, Clayton Credit, TA & T Finance Corp. all shared a space within the building.
“What we’re dealing with right now is that this building has a common attic which means there’s no fire break up in the attic. So, when it makes it up to that part of the building then it kind of has a free run across all of the businesses,” May said.
No one was hurt in the fire and the Longview Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Authorities will remain on scene throughout the morning monitoring for hot spots.
Officials say this is the first fire of the year for the community.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.