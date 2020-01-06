Town of Homer responds to audit over record keeping

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - A report released by the Lousiana Legislative Auditor’s Office early Monday morning details an audit over the “lack of adequate recordkeeping” by the Town of Homer.
According to a summary, auditors found multiple issues regarding account balances, control over credit card purchases, payroll processing errors, failure to follow public bid laws, and failure in taking state-manded ethics training.
“In addition, the independent auditor found there was poor management of funds and grant files, poor documentation of travel expenses, and a lack of utility management training for Town officials and employees”, the summary stated.
Read the complete audit and the town’s response here.
In October, the city sent a letter of response to the auditor’s office with a corrective action plan. In the plan, the mayor will now approve any credit card purchases. The town also addressed other aspects of the audit. Find the entire corrective action plan starting on page 106 of the 108-page audit.
