Strong and Severe storms possible late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and got a chance to get outside and enjoy the great weather. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a couple cold fronts that will be moving through the ArkLaTex. A cold front coming at the end of the week could bring Severe Weather to the region.
As you head out the door expect a similar day to what we saw Sunday. Temperatures will start off on the cool side this morning, but will quickly warm up as we head through the morning hours. By the middle of the afternoon many of us could be in the low 70s. We will see a few more clouds, but the region will also stay dry.
Heading into Tuesday expect more seasonal temperatures across the region as a quick hitting cold front moves through during the overnight hours. Though sunny skies will dominate the region, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s for most us across the ArkLaTex.
Later in the week we are tracking a much stronger cold front that will be pushing into the region. Showers will start to breakout during the day on Thursday, but it is Friday that we will have to keep our eye on. Early indications are that we could see some severe storms developing late in the day on Friday. As we get later in the week we should get better details on the intensity of these storms.
In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we have in store today and have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
