Strong to severe storms likely by Friday

Good Monday ArkLaTex. Another unseasonably warm afternoon in our region as we begin the work week. Temperatures will be brought back near normal for tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through tonight. Other than the temperatures, we’ll see little to no rain with this front, but another front awaits us heading into Friday. This stronger cold front has the potential to bring strong to severe storms at the end of the work week.
Today, temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 90s across the region for highs today. Our average is actually in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today are out of the WSW 5-10mph, but will shift tonight and be out of the north as the cold front moves through. Expect another day of mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are in the low 40s.
Tuesday’s a chillier day as temperatures will climb out of the low 40s as schools and other workers head back into their normal work routine. Keep the heavier coat in the morning, but afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s thanks to the overnight cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with northwest winds 5-10mph. An important different to keep note of is that overnight lows on Tuesday will be freezing and below in some areas. Don’t forget to bring in your furry friend and any plants still outside.
Wednesday, more dry and sunny weather continues as highs get back into the low 60s. By Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are back in the ArkLaTex by the afternoon and evening. The good news is that so far, Thursday looks free from severe weather, but that changes Friday.
For Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has already provided an extended outlook that shows a 30% chance that storms could be severe as a strong cold front sweeps through the ArkLaTex. All modes of severe weather may be possible with this storm system that looks to move through in the evening hours on Friday with model guidance. We’re still a ways out so exact details are still hard to pinpoint, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it develops.
Have a fantastic Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
