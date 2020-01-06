Strong to severe storms likely by Friday

Tuesday’s a chillier day as temperatures will climb out of the low 40s as schools and other workers head back into their normal work routine. Keep the heavier coat in the morning, but afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s thanks to the overnight cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with northwest winds 5-10mph. An important different to keep note of is that overnight lows on Tuesday will be freezing and below in some areas. Don’t forget to bring in your furry friend and any plants still outside.