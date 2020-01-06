Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson spun out of a would-be sack and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. Both teams had to punt on their first possessions of overtime. On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal. Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.