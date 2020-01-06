Funeral held for fallen Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from all over Texas, and all over the country, came to East Texas to pay their respects to a fallen deputy. They came to honor Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson, who was gunned down on Tuesday morning attempting to make a simple traffic stop.
A long line stretched in front of the Carthage Civic Center, as a giant American flag held by fire units, honored Chris Dickerson. They came from all across Texas, and even a contingent from Chicago and New York.
“It’s one blue line family, and I know it means a lot for the family here in this part of Texas to turn around and see a patch that says New York on it or Chicago or Boston.” said Officer Bryan Mastrangelo of Suffolk County, New York.
Dickerson was remembered for dedicating his life to serving others and always being there for anyone in need.
“I loved Chris. He was not only my brother in law enforcement but my honest to goodness genuine friend,” said Deputy Cutter Clinton.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake choked back emotion as he retired Chris’s badge number 319. Being fraternal, large and small agencies see the loss of one officer as a loss for everyone.
″It hits so close to home. We are all brothers in blue. All one family. Very heartbreaking, very emotional, young man like this," said Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow.
“This is the least we could do. Put a couple of days aside, come pay your respects. Doesn’t matter if we don’t know them. They’re officers, it could have been any of us. That’s how we feel,” said Mastrangelo.
Chris Dickerson leaves behind a wife and two children. He was laid to rest at Restland Memorial park. A convoy of law enforcement vehicles that stretched over a mile long escorted Dickerson’s body to the cemetery.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.