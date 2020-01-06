East Texas police department warns of coyote attacks

MARSHALL, Tex. (KSLA) - One resident in the City of Marshall shared a picture of a coyote in a neighborhood and police are now warning people to be vigilant.
Marshall Police shared this Facebook post, showing a coyote in the area of Enfield, Fitzgerald, Caddo, Sloan and Indian Springs. The resident says they lost the animal on Oakwood.
“The Marshall Police Department encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings, watch playing children and pets,” the Facebook post reads.
While officers have not been able to capture the animal, they said it appears the coyote has mange.
The case comes months after another east Texas county issued a similar concern in September of 2019.
KLTV reported that some residents in White Oak, located in Gregg County, have lost pets due to coyote attacks.
