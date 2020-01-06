All Shreve Memorial Library branches open seven days a week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A new year means new hours for Shreve Memorial Library. The library system will now stay open longer, and all branches will be open seven days a week.
“Our board has been wanting this for a while and they have really been pushing to have more Sunday hours,” said marketing manager, Samantha Bonnette.
Previously only the main branch, south Caddo and Broadmoor branches were open on Sundays, and Bonnette says the board was concerned that people who didn’t live near those branches wouldn’t be able to use the library on Sundays.
Mondays through Wednesdays all branches will open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursdays through Saturdays they will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sundays every branch will open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Bonnette says these new hours allow people more time and access to their branches.
“You have those last-minute projects on the weekend that you might want to get done, and you might not be able to get there between nine and six on Saturday, so to be able to come in on and Sunday and finish up those projects...it’s just something that we’re happy to offer to the people of Caddo Parish,” she said.
Bonnette says these hours are permanent, and they will no longer change their hours in the summer.
Along with new hours, the library system has also partnered up with Sci-Port.
“The Shreve Memorial Library’s mobile library is applying books for their interactive display,” she said. “So kids can come in and see what it’s like to visit a library while they’re visiting the Children’s Power of Play Museum.”
The library system and Sci-Port will hold a ribbon-cutting Friday, January 10th to welcome this new partnership.
Families can check out passes from Shreve Memorial Libraries branches that will allow them free access into Sci-Port’s Pop Children’s Museum. Up to four passes can be checked out at a time.
