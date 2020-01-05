Traffic violation leads to apparent standoff in Caddo

There are about 16 units, including S.W.A.T., at Leonard Road just off Louisiana Highway 1

By KSLA Digital Team | January 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 5:50 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo authorities still are involved in what appears to be a standoff.

It began as a traffic violation at 11:38 a.m. Sunday at Leonard Road at Red Hawn Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Now there are about 16 units, including S.W.A.T., at a residence on Leonard Road just off Louisiana Highway 1 (Youree Drive).

Authorities have the railway crossing blocked at that location.

At 4:42 p.m. , Caddo Fire District 5 sent two units to Leonard Road at LA 1, dispatch records show

Further details are not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

