Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-106 for their fifth straight victory. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Steven Adams grabbed 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Collin Sexton had 30 points for Cleveland, which has lost three straight. Kevin Love, who scored 12, yelled at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman in front of teammates earlier in the day over a recent fine, according to a report.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech pulled away for a big win in its Big 12 opener. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 18 points to lead four Red Raiders in double figures in an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech took the lead for good with an 11-0 run late in the first half. The 10-3 Cowboys scored first after halftime before the Ramsey hit two 3-pointers in a 15-0 run. Lindy Waters had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for the 9-4 Cowboys. Oklahoma State shot 29 percent overall, making only 15 of 52 shots.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help Oklahoma rally and to beat Kansas State 66-61. Kristian Doolittle added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Sooners. Oklahoma won despite shooting just 37 percent overall and making just 5 of 23 3-pointers. Xavier Sneed scored 22 points and Cartier Diarra added 10 for Kansas State in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas State led by 11 in the second half. Reaves hit a 3-pointer to finally put the Sooners ahead 63-61 with 1:39 to play. The Wildcats never scored again.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Te'a Cooper scored a career-high 32 points to help No. 6 Baylor defeat Oklahoma 77-56. Baylor went on a 29-0 run in the first half to take control. Baylor center Lauren Cox scored 14 points in her second game back from a foot injury. The 6-foot-4 senior made 5 of 17 shots and grabbed six rebounds in 34 minutes. Juicy Landrum added 12 points for the Lady Bears. Baylor extended its conference win streak to 43 games. Taylor Robertson scored 20 points for Oklahoma. The nation's leader in 3-pointers per game made 4 of 12 from long range.