FINAL: Saints lose to Vikings in NFC Wild Card

New Orleans Saints (Source: Mark Lagrange)
January 5, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated January 5 at 3:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings were tied at 20 at the end of regulation in the NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Kirk Cousins then led the Vikings on a 9-play, 75-yard game-winning drive that was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

The Saints fell 26-20 to the Vikings.

