Vote for Tracy Porter’s Super Bowl-winning pick 6 as the greatest moment in NFL history

(WAFB) - In celebration of 100 seasons of football, the NFL is asking for their fan’s input to determine the greatest moment in the league’s history.
The NFL posted a thread on Twitter asking for votes on all 32 teams’ greatest moments. One of them will be crowned the greatest moment in NFL history.
For the Saints, the nomination was Tracy Porter’s Super Bowl XLIV-winning pick-six against the Indianapolis Colts to snag the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy.
To cast your vote for Porter’s touchdown, go to NFL.com/GreatestMoment.
You may also choose to vote for the Patriots’ greatest moment, when they overcame a 28-3 deficit over the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.