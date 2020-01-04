Superdome officials erase Sugar Bowl logos, replace with fleur de lis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of workers have begun converting the Superdome in advance of Sunday’s big playoff game between the Saints and the Vikings. This Sunday's game may also be more affordable than in year's past, for those without season tickets.
It's the day after the Sugar Bowl and one of the biggest college football games of the year is now history..
"We're cleaning up...there was a lot of confetti on the turf after the game," said Superdome GM, Alan Freeman, with ASM Global.
Hundreds of workers are converting the Mercedes-Benz Superdome back to its customary black and gold self, as they make ready for the first round of the NFL playoffs.
“Converting the look of the field is one thing, cleaning up the building is another thing, we don’t want sticky floors,” said Freeman.
The Sugar Bowl logo is being erased, and will soon be replaced with a fleur de lis...and fans are ready.
"Offense is clicking and Kirk Cousins is not the caliber of Brees," said Jason Richard of New Orleans.
In fact, a newly released poll of Sport Illustrated writers...shows a majority of writers picking the Saints to go to the super bowl...and win...in spite of their missing a first-round bye.
For several recent home games, some Saints fans have complained there were too many visitors in the stand cheering on the other team, but prices appear to be coming down for this Sunday’s game affording an opportunity for some saints fans who have felt priced out to get in.
“I had season tickets...why did you get rid of them...they were pretty expensive,” said Saints fan Samantha Griffin.
Some on-line ticket sites are offering tickets for Sunday’s game, for as little as $106, and that’s got some, considering their options.
"I'm going to see if I can get in at that price. that's a great price," said Griffin.
Unlike Wednesday night's Sugar Bowl, which attracted around 40,000 people on Sunday, when the Saints face the Vikings...the dome will be packed.
"Sunday, I'm sure we will have 72,000 people here, I hope 71,500 will be saints fans," said Freeman.
And they and several hundred workers say the dome, will be ready, for a security walk through the night before the Saints take on the Vikings.
The lower prices tickets are in the terrace section...higher-priced seats in the plaza are selling for between $250, and $3000 apiece, depending on which section you choose.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.