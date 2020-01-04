Shooting leaves one man in hospital; gunman taken in for questioning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting a few hours after a fatal shooting Friday night.
The shooting happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on the 100 block of Lake Street.
Police say two men got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The gunman was taken into custody for questioning however, there is no word on if he was arrested.
