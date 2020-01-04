Shooting leaves one man in hospital; gunman taken in for questioning

Shooting leaves one man in hospital; gunman taken in for questioning
Police say two men got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired one shot. (Source: WVUE)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 4, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 7:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting a few hours after a fatal shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on the 100 block of Lake Street.

Police say two men got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman was taken into custody for questioning however, there is no word on if he was arrested.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.