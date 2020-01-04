Residents want city to address abandoned properties

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Frustration is building over the City of Shreveport’s failure to address code violations at vacant properties along Greenwood Road.
Several residents say the eyesores cause their property values to go down but also make their neighborhoods unattractive for future development.
“Most of these businesses been dilapidated and no one is doing anything with them,” Donald Wilson said. “I feel like the city needs to do something to either find these property owners or tear down the property.”
Wilson cited several properties with old cars, trucks and trash. One parking lot had several old Shreveport police cars with the logos scratched off.
“It’s not only Greenwood Road, but the old country club is abandoned,” Wilson said. “The golf course is let go, and now we have to look at a building going into ruins.”
The city has a property standards department tasked with addressing these kind of concerns.
