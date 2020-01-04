N.Y. Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on state charges

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - The man who authorities say stabbed and slashed his way through a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has been indicted on state charges.
It occurred Friday as the lawyer for Grafton Thomas and federal authorities quarreled over who gets custody of newly discovered evidence.
Saturday’s attack wounded five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.
Thomas has been held without bail on federal charges and on $5 million bail on state charges. His attorney says he has long suffered with mental illness.
