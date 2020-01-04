LSU players talk about preps for National Championship game against Clemson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team was back inside its indoor facility for practice Friday.
All the rain that passed through south Louisiana on Thursday and Friday forced the Tigers indoors for their second day of work prepping for the National Championship showdown with Clemson.
The players were in helmets and pads as they went through individual drills. LSU has another practice scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Fans are eager to find out if offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady have one more brilliant game plan to make quarterback Joe Burrow’s last game as a Tiger one for the ages.
“I couldn’t have imagined; I wouldn’t have thought of the records; I thought we could win every game," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "With Joe and the players we had, with the schedule and the teams we had at home, I thought when I looked at the schedule, ‘Hey, there’s a possibility we could win every game.’ Now, I didn’t know we would but I had no idea that we would break all the records that we’re doing. It’s not about the records. It’s about the wins but it has been phenomenal. The most prolific offense in SEC history. Nobody ever dreamed that at the beginning of the year.”
Orgeron said there will be no worry about the Tigers getting into trouble in New Orleans in the days prior to the game.
“There will be no going outside the hotel. There will be nothing but business,” Orgeron stressed.
One of the leaders on the defensive line said behind closed doors, Orgeron followed his business trip and curfew message to the media with a more intense version face-to-face.
“Coach O had a different edge today [Friday, Jan. 3] that I haven’t seen in a while, but you know, rightfully so," said senior defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. "We didn’t change how we practiced, but he kind of set the tone with a meeting, especially in the defensive line room. He came in there with a little more of an edge. We kept it short and sweet on the practice field, you know, but we do most of our research and what we’re going to do in the film room. We don’t practice long towards the back end of the year, so the message has been sent with Coach O. Probably couldn’t share it with you guys on kind of what he says or how he says it, but it’s very powerful. Not much cussing, not really any cussing, but just, you know, a sense of, ‘We’re here. Capture the moment.’”
The National Championship game will be held on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
