Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS GIRL-LIFE SUPPORT
Court grants order to keep Texas baby on life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case. On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support. An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it's “grateful" for Friday's decision.
AUSTIN STABBINGS
1 fatally stabbed, 3 hurt in morning attack in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man fatally stabbed one person and injured two others during a violent string of attacks at a shopping plaza in Austin, Texas, before leaping off the roof of a restaurant. Authorities said the suspect survived the jump but was in critical condition Friday night. The attacks started when police say the man assaulted a person at a coffee shop “for no apparent reason” before fleeing that store and running inside another. It happened on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol, terrifying customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.
CHURCH SHOOTING-TEXAS-FUNERAL
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott was among those in attendance for the private funeral of 67-year-old Richard White, who was one of two congregants killed Sunday inside West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. Jack Wilson, who like White was a member of the church’s armed volunteer security team, fatally shot the attacker, Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Wilson has said White was reaching for his gun when he was killed.
DEADLY-WRECK-AFFLUENZA
Texas 'affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned
DALLAS (AP) — A man who became known as the “affluenza teen” for his unusual defense at a 2013 manslaughter trial is set to be released from jail after prosecutors expressed uncertainty about an alleged probation violation. Ethan Couch was arrested Thursday and court records indicated he had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. But his lawyers and prosecutors say the 22-year-old is set to be be released either Friday or Monday ahead of further investigation and testing. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson Couch says legal CBD oil could have caused the “weak positive” test result.
TEXAS-FATAL NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
Texas nightclub where 2 were killed is temporarily closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police say a Lubbock nightclub where two men were fatally shot early New Year’s Day has been temporarily shut down as officials continue searching for the shooter. Lubbock police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Friday no arrests have been made in the shooting, but investigators are following up on several leads in the killing of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor. Mitchell says his agency was told Thursday that the club was shut down for at least seven days while the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviews its operations and its history of prior violent incidents.
AP-MEXICO-US-IMMIGRATION
Migrants sent back to Mexico stuck and scared
NOGALES, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of asylum seekers have been pushed back into Mexico by the U.S. government at Nogales, Arizona, and they say they don't know how they will travel to their court dates 350 miles away in El Paso in March or return to their distant homelands. The U.S. expanded the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program to Nogales on Thursday, making it the seventh participating border crossing. The program has been criticized for stranding mostly Central American asylum seekers in dangerous Mexican cities where they've been subjected to assaults and kidnappings. U.S. authorities say it's been an effective tool in reducing the number of migrants arriving at the southwest border.
RAPPER ARRESTED
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's appeared before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-IRAN
US-Iran tensions thrust foreign policy into Democrats' race
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Democrats are railing against President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general, but the issue has resurrected a long simmering foreign policy dispute within their own party that is coloring the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden charged that Trump had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" in the Middle East. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the the move "'increased the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed what he called a “dangerous escalation” that puts the United States “on the path to another war."
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CASTRO
Castro's exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julián Castro's exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is putting new attention on the frustrating reality for the party that the top tier of candidates remains all white. His departure from the race on Thursday comes a month after California Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to end her 2020 bid. Castro pushed his rivals to embrace decriminalizing border crossings and was the first to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment. But he also languished in the polls and with fundraising. The founding director of UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative says marginalized voters could end up paying the price with the withdrawal of candidates of color.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Sheriff hit by New Year's gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and glanced off his bullet-proof vest. The Allen County sheriff says he wasn't hurt by the bullet that he says narrowly missed the face of his major who also was in the car. Around the nation, authorities say at least two people died from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. In Cleveland, authorities have charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend "popping off shots" as he celebrated. A 61-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.