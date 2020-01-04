Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TWO DEAD-CHILD MISSING
Police say double slaying, boy's disappearance connected
SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — Two individuals have been arrested in connection with two people found slain in Arkansas and the disappearance of a child that prompted an Amber Alert. Sherwood Police said 33-year-old Napoleon Haire Jr. and 20-year-old Brandi Beth Purtle were arrested on charges related to the deaths of a man and woman found at a home Friday morning. Haire faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Purtle is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension. Haire was arrested after he was found with a 6-year-old boy reported missing Friday.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Little Rock appeals decision to reinstate fired officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock is appealing a judge's order to reinstate a police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist. The city on Friday filed notice it was appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's Thursday ruling reinstating Officer Charles Starks. Fox reversed the Civil Service Commission's decision upholding Starks' firing over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.
TODDLER INJURED-STEPFATHER SENTENCED
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years for injuring stepdaughter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for injuring his 18-month-old stepdaughter, who authorities say suffered bite marks and bone fractures. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that court documents filed Thursday show 22-year-old Keanu Brown pleaded no contest to first-degree battery of a child in exchange for the 10-year sentence. Brown, who is from Little Rock, had denied hurting the girl, telling investigators the toddler was hurt by a 3-year-old boy who had pulled the girl down a flight of stairs in November 2018. But a pediatrician at Arkansas Children's Hospital says the injuries could not have been caused by a child.
ARKANSAS REVENUE
Arkansas revenue boosted by sales, corporate tax collections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has started 2020 with a $93 million surplus. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that higher than expected sales and corporate income tax collections in December helped keep the state's revenue above forecast for the current fiscal year. The department reported the state's net available general revenue in December was more than $547 million. That's $6 million above December 2018 and more than $5 million above forecast. The state's net available revenue so far for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals nearly $3 billion and is about $93 million above forecast.
ARKANSAS CASINOS
Arkansas judge blocks panel from awarding casino license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has been temporarily blocked from issuing a casino license for Pope County. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order Friday preventing the state Racing Commission from considering applications or issuing a casino license. The panel had planned to meet Monday. Arkansas voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties, as well as at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track. Griffen issued the order in response to a lawsuit challenging the commission's opening a second application period.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas judge orders officer who shot motorist reinstated
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock has been ordered to reinstate a police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Thursday reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission's ruling upholding the termination of Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.