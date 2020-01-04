Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 46 points against his former team, Danny Green added 25 and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was Davis' second straight 40-point game against the team that he played with for seven seasons and was the top overall pick in 2012. He also had 13 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. Former Lakers Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans in their return to Staples Center. Ball scored a team-high 23 points and Ingram added 22 as the Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons. The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida. Moorhead took over a team with high expectations in 2018, but the Bulldogs finished a disappointing 8-5. This season, with a rebuilding team, Mississippi State went 6-7. It slipped into the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale and then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing disease, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15. President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal. It is Congress's highest civilian honor. On the field Gleason is best known for his electrifying blocked punt during the Saints' first game in the rebuilt Superdome following 2005's Hurricane Katrina. In January 2011, he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease that left him paralyzed.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern shrugged off cries of conspiracy after the Knicks won the 1985 draft lottery, sending Patrick Ewing on the way to New York. Stern knew he wouldn't do anything illegal to help the Knicks, or any of the big boys. He did far more for the little guys. Minor markets like Sacramento and New Orleans needed Stern more. His efforts helped them retain teams that might otherwise have been playing elsewhere. He even had the league take over the franchise in New Orleans. Those teams thanked Stern for his role in their success after he died Wednesday at 77.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will be short-handed in the secondary for Sunday's playoff game at New Orleans against the Saints and their potent passing attack. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was ruled out with a knee injury, and cornerback Mike Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Alexander has served as the slot man in the nickel defense. Hughes has taken turns at the outside spots for starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes down the stretch. He's also been the primary punt returner.
UNDATED (AP) — Southern Mississippi and Tulane traveled a long way to renew a rivalry. Their campuses are only about 115 miles apart, but they will play for the first time since 2010 on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. That is more than 500 miles from each campus. The Battle for the Bell rivalry was already set to resume with four games between 2022 and 2027. That trophy and the Armed Forces Bowl trophy will be up for grabs. Both teams were Conference USA charter members, but Tulane left after the 2013 season for the American Athletic Conference.