End of Watch: Fallen East Texas deputy to be laid to rest

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The funeral for a fallen East Texas sheriff’s deputy will be held today.
Family members, co-workers and friends of Panola County’s Chris Dickerson will celebrate his life during a service in the Carthage Civic Center at 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage, Texas.
The funeral starts at 2 p.m.
KSLA News 12 will stream the services here on KSLA.com and in the KSLA News 12 apps, stream courtesy of East Texas Today.
Dickerson was killed in the line of duty.
He died after having been shot during a traffic stop New Year’s Eve south of Carthage.
Among Dickerson’s survivors are his widow and his two daughters.
Donations are being accepted to help them.
An account has been opened at First State Bank of Carthage at 110 W. Panola St. in Carthage.
Contributions can be dropped off there or mailed to the bank. That ZIP code is 75633.
Make checks payable to the Dickerson Family Beneficiary Account.
