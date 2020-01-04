End of Watch: Fallen East Texas deputy to be laid to rest

Family members, co-workers and friends of Panola County’s Chris Dickerson will celebrate his life today

End of Watch: Fallen East Texas deputy to be laid to rest
The late Panola County, Texas, sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson was a soldier and a public servant but, most importantly, a proud father of two young girls, his family says. (Source: Deputy Chris Dickerson's family)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 4, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 3:12 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The funeral for a fallen East Texas sheriff’s deputy will be held today.

Family members, co-workers and friends of Panola County’s Chris Dickerson will celebrate his life during a service in the Carthage Civic Center at 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage, Texas.

The funeral starts at 2 p.m.

KSLA News 12 will stream the services here on KSLA.com and in the KSLA News 12 apps, stream courtesy of East Texas Today.

Dickerson was killed in the line of duty.

He died after having been shot during a traffic stop New Year’s Eve south of Carthage.

Among Dickerson’s survivors are his widow and his two daughters.

Donations are being accepted to help them.

An account has been opened at First State Bank of Carthage at 110 W. Panola St. in Carthage.

Contributions can be dropped off there or mailed to the bank. That ZIP code is 75633.

Make checks payable to the Dickerson Family Beneficiary Account.

RELATED:

Family of fallen East Texas sheriff’s deputy remembers him for his dedication to them, his community and job

Carthage businesses display support for family of slain deputy

Hairstylist dedicates time, talent to honor fallen officer

U.S. Honor Flag organization to honor Deputy Chris Dickerson

As body of fallen deputy was en route to Carthage, East Texans lined roadways

‘He was Godsent that night:’ Long Branch man recounts night Dep. Dickerson saved wife from burning home

Fallen Hero: Dep. Chris Dickerson, fellow deputies honored in 2018 for saving woman from burning home

Panola County deputies rescue woman from house fire

Funeral services set for slain Panola County deputy

Prayer vigil to be held for slain Panola County sheriff’s deputy

'Our hearts are hurting’: Panola County sheriff, Gov. Abbott, commend deputy’s dedication

Panola County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

ETX deputy-involved shooting suspect in custody following foot chase in Shreveport

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.