East Texas Ag News: Growing onions in your spring garden

Yellow, white, and red onions grow very well in local home gardens.
Onions are nutritious, and fairly easy to grow in cool-season crops and can they can stand temperatures well below freezing.
Onions grow best in full sunlight and well-drained soils so the abundance of tall trees in east texas can definitely be a hindrance to sunlight.
They may be planted from seeds-- from small bulbs called sets-- or from transplants. When using sets or transplants, plant them three-fourths inches deep and 3 inches apart. Do not transplant onions more than one inch deep.
Fertilize when the onions are six inches tall with a cup of high nitrogen for every 30 feet of row.
