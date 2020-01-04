Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Quarterback Drew Brees has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.
Brees threw for 15 touchdowns and had zero interceptions in December. Brees became the NFL’s all time leader in touchdown passes, taking the title that was once held by Peyton Manning.
The Saints also went 3-1 in December with their only loss being against the San Francisco 49ers who hold the number one seed in the playoffs.
Next, the Saints will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card Game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.