Christian non-profit group throws support behind 80 La. legislators who voted for a law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges

Opponents of the law say the court’s decision in the case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, should be used to strike down the law. However, the brief contends "Louisiana is not Texas, and this case is not WWH. There, as Petitioners recognize, the Court’s analysis relied on ‘general medical evidence and studies.’ Pet’rs Br. 5. But here, the specific and egregious practices of Louisiana abortion providers amply support the legislature’s conclusion that Act 620 will help protect women.”