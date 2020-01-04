Christian non-profit group throws support behind 80 La. legislators who voted for a law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) have filed a friend-of-the-court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of 80 current, former, and incoming La. legislators who voted for or support a law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
The brief in June Medical Services v. Gee says lawmakers have an interest in protecting women who seek an abortion and that Act 620 does this by helping to ensure the competence of doctors by promoting the continuity of care and the exchange of information when complications during an abortion arise.
“Women seeking abortions have the same right to competent and quality care as patients involved in other surgical procedures, and Louisiana’s law appropriately protects that right,” said ADF Senior Vice President of U.S. Legal Division Kristen Waggoner. “Abortionists aren’t entitled to exemptions from this common-sense medical protection, which also applies to doctors at ambulatory surgical centers. Nor can abortionists hijack the rights of women and use them to strike down a law that protects women’s health and safety.”
“Allowing abortionists to use women’s rights to strike down a law protecting women’s health is like allowing Ford Motor Company to invoke consumers’ rights to invalidate a law requiring safer seat belts,” said ADF Senior Counsel Kevin Theriot, vice president of the ADF Center for Life. “Louisiana abortionists have gone to extraordinary lengths to erase a law that promotes the wellbeing of women. The Supreme Court should put an end to this.”
Opponents of the law say the court’s decision in the case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, should be used to strike down the law. However, the brief contends "Louisiana is not Texas, and this case is not WWH. There, as Petitioners recognize, the Court’s analysis relied on ‘general medical evidence and studies.’ Pet’rs Br. 5. But here, the specific and egregious practices of Louisiana abortion providers amply support the legislature’s conclusion that Act 620 will help protect women.”
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted about the issue Friday, Jan. 3.
