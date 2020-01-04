Child in car when driver is shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 7- to 8-year-old child was in a car when its driver was shot in the neck.
Now that man is fighting for his life, authorities say.
The youth was not injured.
The shooting happened at 9:17 p.m. Friday on Lyba Street at Greenwood Lane in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police have cordoned off part of a parking lot at Village Square Apartments.
Preliminary investigation indicates the man was sitting in the car when another man approached, the two had a conversation and there was some type of transaction, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
That’s when the driver was shot in his neck. Hines described the wound as life-threatening.
Police still have 14 units on the scene, dispatch records show.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
