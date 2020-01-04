Carthage businesses display support for family of slain deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Panola County are showing an outpouring of support for family and friends of Deputy Chris Dickerson, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on December 31.
Tributes to Dickerson have been showing up all over town. Some people were buying signs, while others were using word of mouth or Facebook like Cuttin’ Hut owner Jennifer Broadus.
“I’m doing it at no cost, just something I can do to give back. I don’t know what else to do, so I thought I’d use what the Lord had given me which is cutting hair and that’s the only thing I know to give back,” Jennifer said.
Dickerson’s family members and fellow law enforcement get free cuts for a couple of days.
“And then we’re also taking donations for the family if someone wants to drop off donations here, and all the proceeds will be given to them,” Jennifer revealed.
Trooper Kaleb Bullock has been getting his hair cut in the Cutting Hut building for years and decided he needed a trim for Dickerson’s service on Saturday.
“I think it’s a great thing she’s doing. I’m very proud of her and glad the Lord led her to do it,” Bullock said.
Less than a mile away, P6 Creations was busy making yard signs and decals. Initially, they gave away ...
“A hundred signs to the first hundred people and they went within seconds, fifty decals went within minutes as well. And now we’re selling the yard signs for ten dollars apiece. Decals are going to be eight dollars apiece,” said employee Brandi Holloway.
Half the money goes to the Dickerson family, and all this is because ...
“This is a small community that loves to get behind what’s going on and back the families when there’s something tragic that happened like it did,” Brandi explained.
Back at the Cuttin’ Hut the feeling was the same.
“I’ve always had a heart for giving back, and it’s just what I like to do and that’s what the Lord led me to do,” Jennifer added.
And, at least while I was in there, everyone paid for those haircuts, and some even threw in a little extra.
Services for Dickerson will be held at the Carthage Civic Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.