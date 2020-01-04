Beautiful weekend weather; dry and sunny

Good Saturday morning. Despite the mostly sunny skies, you’ll still need the heavy coat out the door this morning as temperatures work their way out of the 40s. Sunday morning will start off in the 30s, but like today, will warm up nicely. Seasonable norms as far as temperatures return Tuesday with the arrival of a week cold front by Monday.
Saturday: Highs today will reach the low 60s across the ArkLaTex with north winds ushering in cool and dry air at 5-10mph. Today is going to be a lovely sunny day with no rain in the forecast so it’s great for shopping or spending time outdoors in other ways. This evening, temperatures will quickly fall back in the 40s after sunset. Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 30s under clear skies.
Sunday: A cold start to the morning if you’re headed to work or church. Temperatures once again in the 40s near the start of services. By the lunch hour, we’ll warm into the mid 60s, but highs Sunday are in the upper 60s with a few places possibly reaching 70.
Monday: Monday will be mostly dry. Highs will be once again in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies for much of the day, but by the evening clouds will increase. A weak cold front will swing through late Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances are only around 10 percent. Tuesday highs back down near average to the mid 50s.
Better rain and thunder storm chances enter the forecast by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on timing and intensity and keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.