U.S. Honor Flag organization to honor Deputy Chris Dickerson

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — In a post on Facebook, the United States Honor Flag group announced they will honor slain Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson.
“Since September 2001, the United States Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our lives, our homes and our country, and also those who currently serve our communities and our nation," according to it’s Facebook page.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Dickerson’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Carthage Civic Center.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., also at the Civic Center.
The fatal shooting happened during a traffic stop at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Dickerson, who had been with the Sheriff’s Office for eight years, leaves behind a wife and two children.
