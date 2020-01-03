SWAC play starts for Alabama A&M, Grambling St.

STELLAR SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Kelton Edwards, Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.