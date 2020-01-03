Skies slowly clear heading into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are still dealing with ample cloud cover across the ArkLaTex and those clouds will be sticking around for most of your Friday. But just as we reach the weekend the clouds will part and we will see some beautiful weather across the region especially on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week our next chance for rain will come overnight Monday into Tuesday as a quick hitting cold front will move through the ArkLaTex. Then later in the week we are watching for another chance of rain on Thursday.
As you head out the door today be aware that there could be some areas of fog across the region. If that is the case make sure you are using your low beams as you are heading into work. Thanks to the fog and really general cloud cover this morning temperatures are comfortable this morning. Don’t expect a whole of movement with our temperatures today due to the cloud cover. While we could see a scattered shower or two we should stay dry for the most part.
Your weekend forecast will see the clouds move out and beautiful weather move in for the ArkLaTex. The coolest day of the weekend will be Saturday, but we should still see our temperatures get to the 60 degree. But Sunday will be the better of the two days as high temperatures should reach into the upper 60s with a couple places scaring 70 degrees. Both days will feature ample sunshine.
Moving into next week, Monday will be comfortable once again but late in the day clouds will be building as fast moving cold front will move through the region. Don’t expect a whole lot of rain, but the front will cool our temperatures down for Tuesday and Wednesday. More significant rain could be on the way towards the end of the week on Thursday.
So while a sprinkle or two could fall today, fantastic weather is on the way for this weekend! Speaking of that, have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
