Skies slowly clear heading into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are still dealing with ample cloud cover across the ArkLaTex and those clouds will be sticking around for most of your Friday. But just as we reach the weekend the clouds will part and we will see some beautiful weather across the region especially on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week our next chance for rain will come overnight Monday into Tuesday as a quick hitting cold front will move through the ArkLaTex. Then later in the week we are watching for another chance of rain on Thursday.