Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While we have been dealing with ample cloud cover across the ArkLaTex over the past days those clouds will clear out just in time for the peak of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower that is overnight tonight. This meteor shower has the potential to produce the greatest number of meteors per hour of any shower this year.
The Quadrantids are usually difficult to view due to the poor weather we experience during the month of January. While we have not had great weather the second half of the week clouds will be clearing just in time for peak viewing. This meteor shower is notable for the fact that the best viewing only last roughly six hours while other meteor showers best viewing can last for a few days.
If you want to have the best viewing wake up a couple hours before dawn (or just have a late Friday night) and look to the north towards the big dipper. After the Quadrantids the next meteor shower will be the Lyrids which will occur in April 16th-28th.
