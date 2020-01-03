Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential race is ending his bid. Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro announced Thursday that he had determined “that it simply isn't our time.” He had failed to garner enough support or donations to qualify for the recent Democratic presidential debates. The former San Antonio mayor languished at around 1% support in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising. Castro says he and his supporters have “shaped the conversation on so many important issues." He had warned supporters that failing to make the November debate stage would spell the end of his campaign.