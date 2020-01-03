Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say the number of homicides in the city has fallen for the third consecutive year. New Orleans police confirmed in a statement that there were 119 homicides in 2019, down from 146 the previous year. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the figure is the lowest number since 161 slayings were recorded in 1971. With the new low, New Orleans could drop from the list of America’s five deadliest cities when the federal figures are released in September. The newspaper also reported that though homicides dipped, the number of non-fatal shootings increased by 3%.