Great looking weekend then some rain next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be beautiful with abundant sunshine! Temperatures will start off cool, then warm to the 60s in the afternoon. A weak cold front next week cools us slightly by Tuesday. Rain chances will go up by the end of next week.
Tonight, the clouds will finally move away. It will become nice and clear after midnight. As the clouds clear out, the temperature will drop a little more. It will be a bit chilly to start off on Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s tonight.
Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful! There will not be any rain, and barely any clouds. The sunshine will be out, helping warm the temperatures back up. It will warm up to the lower 60s on Saturday, then the mid to upper 60s on Sunday! Some places may even get to the lower 70s! It will be a great weekend to enjoy the weather!
Monday will have plenty of sunshine, but the clouds will increase later in the day. There will be a cold front that comes in later in the day, but this will be weak. I do not expect a big cool down. Temperatures will be in the 60s Monday, then in the upper 50s Tuesday. Most of the rain that we will see will be overnight. It should just about all be gone by the time we all wake up Tuesday morning. Then the clouds will clear away again and the sunshine will return.
Then another cold front will be on its way by the end of next week. There will be a few showers and maybe a couple storms Thursday. I have a 40% chance of rain Thursday and a 30% chance of rain Friday. Most of the rain Friday will be in the morning. The temperatures will be going from the mid 60s to the upper 50s. So, there will still not be a major cool down.
Have a great weekend! Don’t take your day for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.