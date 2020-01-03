Great looking weekend then some rain next week

Monday will have plenty of sunshine, but the clouds will increase later in the day. There will be a cold front that comes in later in the day, but this will be weak. I do not expect a big cool down. Temperatures will be in the 60s Monday, then in the upper 50s Tuesday. Most of the rain that we will see will be overnight. It should just about all be gone by the time we all wake up Tuesday morning. Then the clouds will clear away again and the sunshine will return.