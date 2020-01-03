Gibson, N. Texas visit Marshall

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mean Green points over the team's last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 41.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 34 over the last five games. He's also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.