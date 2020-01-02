Will you conquer your New Year’s resolution or let it go?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The new year officially has started, and so have the resolutions.
Whether you want to lose some pounds this year or end a bad habit, you are one of 45% of Americans making a resolution.
According to Creditdonkey.com, only 8% of those people will remain committed to those resolutions by the end of the year.
Throughout Shreveport, it isn’t hard to find people already working to fulfill their resolution.
At Betty Virginia Park, several people were exercising to start the new year.
“My resolution is to become more active,” Erin Cochran said. “I ran throughout high school and wanted to continue running in college.”
Losing weight is one of the most popular resolutions.
And some people say they don’t believe in resolutions.
A man who asked to remain anonymous says said coming up with something at the beginning of the year is a goal that you should already have set.
WalletHub says the most popular resolutions are to exercise more, eat healthier and save money.
