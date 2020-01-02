Rainy Thursday gives way to beautiful weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thursday! As you are waking up this morning moderate rain is dominating the eastern two thirds of the ArkLaTex. The rainfall we are dealing with this morning will be sticking around for most if not all day today before clearing out overnight. While clouds will hang around on Friday our weather will be improving dramatically as we head into the weekend. Peeking ahead at next week shows a cold front on the way early Tuesday.
As for your Thursday, keep the umbrellas close by as rain will be a constant factor for central and eastern portions of the viewing area. While flooding is a concern further east outside of the ArkLaTex, here it will be more or less a nuisance to our day. High temperatures though, might be slightly warmer compared to what we saw on Wednesday. The rain will finally start to taper off late this evening and during the overnight hours.
Your all important Friday is shaping up to dry or at least dry by the time you wake up in the morning Friday. Clouds will hang around the ArkLaTex until the afternoon hours, and temperatures will be in the upper 50s for most us.
Now the weekend will truly be the bright spot for the region over the next week. While temperatures may be slightly on the cool side Saturday, Sunday will see highs in the mid 60s for most of us across the ArkLaTex. On top of the comfortable temperatures, both days will see sunny skies all day long.
Next week will start off great Monday with another day of high temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will be building late Monday and Tuesday as our next cold front moves through and that will be our next chance for a widespread hard freeze across the ArkLaTex.
So make sure you have all your rain gear ready to go before you head out the door! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
