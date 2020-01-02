Rain ends tonight to set up for a beautiful weekend

(KSLA) - After dealing with showers all day today, they will finally come to an end tonight. Therefore, the rain chances will go down just in time for the weekend! The sun will return and temperatures will warm up. There is no significant rain maker coming to the ArkLaTex in the next couple days. So, the weather will remain quiet for a few days beginning Friday.
This evening, the rain will still be around. You will need to keep your rain gear with you as you head out for any outdoor plans. At times, there will still be some heavy downpours. Temperatures will not change much though. The rain and clouds will help keep the temperature warm. It will be in the upper 50s this evening.
Tonight, the rain will finally come to an end. There will not be much more rain after midnight tonight. Therefore, the rain chances will be decreasing through this evening and tonight. By the early morning hours, there should not be much rain left as it moves off to the east. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
One thing to be on the look out for tonight is fog. There is a good chance fog could form late tonight as the rain moves away. The rain has only added extra moisture to the air, so fog becomes more likely after that. Wherever we saw more rain today has a better chance to see fog tonight. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile in a few areas. Make sure to use your low beam headlights and take your time on the roads!
Friday will be a cloudy day with limited sunshine. There will be a few breaks in the clouds at times in the afternoon. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but I am optimistic that there will not be much rain in general. Temperatures should warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
This weekend is looking great! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little cool on Saturday getting to the upper 50s. Sunday though will warm up to the mid 60s! It will be a great weekend for any outdoor events! I may fire up my grill!
Monday and Tuesday are both trending to drier weather. There may be one or two brief showers that pass over, but I have lowered the rain chance to only 10% both days. There will be plenty of clouds though. I think the sunshine will be mixing its way in at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Monday, and the mid 50s Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week and don’t take your day for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
