Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

SCOTT, La. (AP) — The improper disposal of fireworks led to a New Year's Day house fire in Scott, officials said. First responders were called to a home shortly after midnight, Wednesday., KATC-TV reported. Fire and smoke were coming from the home's roof by the time firefighters arrived, they made their way into the attic and quickly extinguished the flames. Six people and two dogs safely escaped. Firefighters said an investigation into the incident revealed that the fire was accidental. Apparently, a resident discarded used fireworks that were still smoldering in an outside plastic trash bin that was placed next to the home. Eventually flames spread to an exterior wall before creeping into the attic.