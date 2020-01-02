George Rodrigue Foundation’s Inaugural Songwriting Competition deadline soon

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Young musicians looking for their possible big break should apply soon for the George Rodrigue Foundation’s Inaugural Songwriting Competition.
The deadline for songwriting is set for Jan. 17.
The competition is open for all Louisiana high school juniors and seniors.
Three young songwriters will be awarded $10,000 in college scholarships, a chance for some studio time with Grammy-winning producers and an opportunity to perform at Trombone Shorty Foundation’s annual “Shorty Fest” benefit concert during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.