Expansion of SH 42 in Gregg County could swallow 11 homes and businesses

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A proposed plan to expand State Highway 42 in Gregg County includes “displacing six residences and five commercial structures,” according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The structures were not identified.
The expansion to four lanes is hoped to solve traffic woes on a 6-mile stretch between Highway 80 and Interstate 20, known as one of the busiest stretches of road in East Texas.
Expanding to four lanes would mean replacing bridges over the Sabine River, two Sabine River Relief bridges, and a Union Pacific Railroad bridge, according to the TxDOT notice.
Plans say the project will require about 90 acres of new right-of-way in addition to what the state already holds, and nearly an acre of land to be used for construction temporarily.
Public hearings were first held in November 2017, and again in July 2018. TxDOT is now asking the public if a third meeting should be held.
“Any interested person may submit comments or request a public hearing covering the social, economic and environmental effects of the proposed location and design for this project,” the release states, adding that at least 10 people must make a request for a meeting before one will be held. An agency with jurisdiction over the area can request a hearing, as well.
Requests must be made by Feb. 4 and can be mailed to TxDOT Tyler District Office - Advanced Project Development, 2709 W. Front Street, Tyler, 75702 or emailed to carson.hollis@txdot.gov.
Residents can view environmental documentation and studies, maps showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the TxDOT offices in Longview at 4549A W. Loop 281 or in Tyler at 2709 W Front Street.
Relocation assistance will be made available for the people and businesses who will be displaced, the press release says.
