Blind military veteran shares his story of perseverance

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The life story of retired military veteran Wes Wesselhoeft is deep.
He shared his story at the Bossier Parish History Center located at 2206 Beckett St., just a day after the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. While there, he signed copies his book and took pictures with those in attendance.
In the book called Wesselhoeft: Traded to the Enemy, Wesselhoeft shares his experiences serving in the U.S Air Force.
During his childhood, Wesselhoeft was dealt a tough hand. At just six years old he and his family were traded to Germany during World War II in exchange for American Prisoners of War.
Wes served twenty-two years in the United States Air Force.
Wes says his experiences have taught him how to preserve through tough times.
"Stand up to be an American, defend what you believe in”, Wesselhoeft said.
He says freedom comes with a price.
“I, unfortunately, lost my sight and my hearing to a great extent but that’s the price you pay for freedom,” Wesselhoeft said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.