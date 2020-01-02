3 arrested for their alleged roles in Sabine man’s death

MANY, La. (KSLA) — Sabine Parish authorities have arrested the man they believe killed a Pleasant Hill man.
They also have booked two other men for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Joshua T. Graves.
Dereginald Lynnazzal King, 30, of Zwolle, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Aaron Jawaun Holmes, 25, of Pleasant Hill, is accused of being a principal to second-degree murder.
And 19-year-old Jaydon Jermon Sepulvado, of Zwolle, faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
All three are being held in the Sabine Parish Detention Center in Many, where they were booked late Wednesday morning.
Graves was found fatally shot once in his head as he sat in his 2006 Honda Accord on Hampton Street in Pleasant Hill about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators recovered shell casings from the front passenger floorboard and found blood on the exterior of the passenger side door, leading them to believe that the person who shot Graves was sitting in the front passenger seat.
The homicide is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
