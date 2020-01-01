Pedestrian walks out in front of tow truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian was hurt when he stepped out in front of a tow truck.
It happened New Year’s Eve in the 500 block of Market Street in downtown Shreveport.
The truck’s driver had the light at Market at Texas Street when the homeless man walked out in front of him, authorities said.
The extent of the man’s injuries is not immediately known.
He did have a leg splint when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The accident impacted travel on Market Street, with traffic backed up to the Convention Center at one point.
The roadway has since been cleared.
