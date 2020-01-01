Man shot during fight inside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting has sent a man to the hospital.
It happened at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday inside a store at West 70th Street at Union Avenue in Shreveport.
Police have crime scene tape cordoning off National Liquor Bank (NLB).
The man was shot during an altercation between two men in the business, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Both appeared to be patrons, he added.
Preliminary investigation “... suggests that while the men were into it, one man may have pushed another and that person produced a handgun and shot the man who was pushing him.”
The gunman then fled the store. Police believe he left in a red pickup.
As he did so, “a third person left the store, got into a black vehicle and also fired shots at the fleeing suspect,” Hines added.
It’s not yet known whether any of that gunfire struck the man in the red pickup, the police spokesman added.
As for the man who was shot inside the store, Hines said, his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Meantime, investigators were collecting as evidence the shell casings and clothing they found in the store parking lot.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.