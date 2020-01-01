New Year’s Eve shooting appears to be a homicide

PLEASANT HILL, La. (KSLA) — Sabine Parish authorities are investigating a shooting as a homicide.
Joshua Graves, 32, of Pleasant Hill, was fatally shot once in his head as he sat in his 2006 Honda Accord about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sabine Coroner Ron Rivers said.
Investigators found shell casings in the front passenger floorboard and blood on the exterior of the passenger side door, leading them to believe that the person who shot Graves was sitting in the front passenger seat.
An autopsy is scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The homicide is being investigated by Sabine sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill police officers.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.